BBC Sport - County Tyrone clinch Super win over Beijing
County Tyrone clinch Super win over Beijing
- From the section Football
County Tyrone defeat Beijing Morning Star United 3-1 at the Ballymena Showgrounds on the opening day of the Super Cup NI.
Andrew Scott put County Tyrone into an early lead, but the Chinese side equalised before the break through He Xi’s clever free-kick.
Tyler Anderson fired the county team back into the lead before Torigh Nicholas secured the win late on.
