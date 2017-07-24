BBC Sport - Did Rangers gain a sporting advantage from the club's use of EBTs?

Did Rangers gain a sporting advantage?

Hibernian chairman Rod Petrie is a veteran of Scottish football politics and he insists that the issue of Rangers' use of EBTs has been pored over by the game's governing bodies before and after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs over the tax avoidance scheme.

Top videos

Video

Did Rangers gain a sporting advantage?

Video

Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold

Video

Proud pulls off shock 50m butterfly win

Video

World Cup triumph 'can't be a one-off'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'There is support - but not enough'

Video

'Don't try these, until you've got guns like these'

Video

Spain baffled as ref changes penalty decision

Video

Ref was brave to change penalty call - Bronze

Audio

Amazing Grace and the Coach of the Year Candidates

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

From Poverty to the Premier League

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The moment England won the Women's World Cup

Video

Highlights: Shrubsole inspires England to World Cup glory

Video

Euro 2017 highlights: Scotland 1-2 Portugal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired