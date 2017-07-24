BBC Sport - Anna Signeul feels emotions of impending Scotland departure
Signeul emotion as departure approaches
Football
Scotland have lost both of their Women's Euro 2017 matches so far, but can still qualify if they beat Spain by two goals or more in the final group match and England defeat Portugal. Whatever happens, head coach Anna Signeul leaves her position at the end of the tournament after 12 years in charge, and the prospect of that is emotional for the Swede
