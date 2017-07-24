Match ends, Belgium Women 1, Netherlands Women 2.
Netherlands and Denmark into last eight
-
- From the section Women's Football
The Netherlands reached the last eight of Women's Euro 2017 with victory over Belgium, and Denmark joined them by beating 2013 finalists Norway.
After Sherida Spitse's penalty gave the Netherlands the lead, Belgium's Tessa Wullaert levelled from long range.
But a deflected shot from Barcelona winger Lieke Martens ensured the hosts topped Group A with a 100% record.
Norway exited without scoring a goal in their three losses, as Katrine Veje's early goal gave Denmark second spot.
The Netherlands had looked set for a nervy finish when Wullaert's bizarre, looping effort dropped in over unsuspecting Arsenal keeper Sari van Veenendaal.
Belgium still needed another goal to have a chance of going through, and Martens' winner settled matters.
Norway pay the penalty
Norway have reached two of the past three European finals, but their disappointing 2017 campaign was summed up by a frustrating night in Deventer.
They fell behind to a fifth-minute opener from Veje, as she tucked in a left-footed effort from Pernille Harder's well-timed pass.
The two-time winners had a great chance to level after Sanne Troelsgaard brought down BBC Women's Footballer of the Year Ada Hegerberg in the area, but Wolfsburg forward Caroline Graham Hansen's penalty was saved.
Norway - who knew they had to win to have any hope of avoiding elimination - hit the woodwork twice in quick succession late on, as first Graham Hansen hit the post, then Ingrid Wold struck the bar.
Graham Hansen then thought she had equalised, but her effort was ruled out as Hegerberg was offside in the build-up. Lisa-Marie Utland then had a header brilliantly saved.
Denmark will play the winners of Group B in Rotterdam on Saturday, while the Netherlands will meet the runners-up in Doetinchem.
Two of Sweden, holders Germany and Russia will progress from Group B, which concludes on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Belgium Women
- 1Odeurs
- 22DelooseBooked at 54mins
- 10Zeler
- 3Jaques
- 4CoutereelsSubstituted forVanmechelenat 45'minutes
- 7Van GorpSubstituted forCorynat 57'minutes
- 8OnziaSubstituted forDanielsat 76'minutes
- 6De Caigny
- 2Philtjens
- 11Cayman
- 9Wullaert
Substitutes
- 5Van De Putte
- 12Lemey
- 13Yuceil
- 14Vanmechelen
- 15Daniels
- 16Van Den Abbeele
- 17Coryn
- 18Deneve
- 19Courtois
- 20Biesmans
- 21Evrard
- 23Van Wynendaele
Netherlands Women
- 1van Veenendaal
- 22van der Most
- 6DekkerBooked at 32mins
- 3van der GragtBooked at 88mins
- 5van Es
- 14GroenenSubstituted forRoordat 80'minutes
- 8Spitse
- 7van de Sanden
- 10van de DonkBooked at 61minsSubstituted forZeemanat 75'minutes
- 11Martens
- 9MiedemaBooked at 72minsSubstituted forLewerissaat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2van Lunteren
- 4van den Berg
- 12Roord
- 13Jansen
- 15Folkertsma
- 16Christ
- 17Zeeman
- 18Lewerissa
- 19van den Bulk
- 20Janssen
- 21Beerensteyn
- 23Geurts
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium Women 1, Netherlands Women 2.
Offside, Belgium Women. Davina Vanmechelen tries a through ball, but Tessa Wullaert is caught offside.
Foul by Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands Women).
Davina Philtjens (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jana Coryn (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Vanity Lewerissa.
Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Kika van Es.
Attempt blocked. Heleen Jaques (Belgium Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tessa Wullaert with a cross.
Corner, Belgium Women. Conceded by Sari van Veenendaal.
Attempt saved. Tessa Wullaert (Belgium Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Davina Vanmechelen.
Attempt missed. Davina Philtjens (Belgium Women) with an attempt from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefanie van der Gragt (Netherlands Women).
Jana Coryn (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands Women. Vanity Lewerissa replaces Vivianne Miedema.
Attempt saved. Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shanice van de Sanden with a cross.
Sherida Spitse (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davina Philtjens (Belgium Women).
Lieke Martens (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Deloose (Belgium Women).
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Heleen Jaques (Belgium Women).
Foul by Liza van der Most (Netherlands Women).
Yana Daniels (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands Women. Jill Roord replaces Jackie Groenen.
Corner, Netherlands Women. Conceded by Laura Deloose.
Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Netherlands Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Lieke Martens (Netherlands Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Deloose (Belgium Women).
Attempt saved. Liza van der Most (Netherlands Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium Women. Yana Daniels replaces Lenie Onzia.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands Women. Kelly Zeeman replaces Daniëlle van de Donk.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium Women 1, Netherlands Women 2. Lieke Martens (Netherlands Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jackie Groenen with a through ball.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Lenie Onzia (Belgium Women) because of an injury.
Booking
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands Women).
Lenie Onzia (Belgium Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Belgium Women. Davina Vanmechelen tries a through ball, but Jana Coryn is caught offside.