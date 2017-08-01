Watch the contenders and vote for your top Premier League goal - 1992-97

Vote for your favourite Premier League goal

There have been more than 25,000 goals in the history of the Premier League - but who scored the best one?

We've come up with a shortlist of 25 - one per season - and want you to vote for your favourite.

To make it easier, we've broken it down into five votes each featuring five goals.

There will be a vote every other day between now and the start of the Premier League season, with the top five going through to a final vote on 11 August.

The winner will be revealed on Match of the Day 2 on 13 August.

So what are you waiting for? Take a look and then get voting.

Premier League at 25: Greatest goals 1992-1997

The vote for the best goal from the first five seasons (1992-97) closes at 10:00 BST on 3 August.

