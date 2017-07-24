Jairo Riedewald: Crystal Palace sign defender from Ajax

Jairo Riedewald appeared in Ajax's Europa League final defeat by Manchester United

Crystal Palace have signed Netherlands defender Jairo Riedewald from Ajax on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Riedewald, 20, previously played for new Palace manager Frank de Boer at the Dutch side, making his first-team debut under him in 2013.

He made 93 appearances and was part of the 2014 Eredivise title-winning side.

Riedewald is Palace's second signing of the transfer window after Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined on a season-long loan deal.

"It is a great opportunity to be working under De Boer once again," Riedewald, who has three caps for the Netherlands, told the Premier League club's website.

