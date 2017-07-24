Eric Bailly: Man Utd defender's European ban extended to three matches

Eric Bailly and Celta Vigo's Facundo Roncaglia were both sent off in the Europa League semi-final match

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been given a three-match ban for his red card against Celta Vigo in the Europa League.

The 23-year-old was sent off after a mass brawl in the semi-final on 11 May and missed the final against Ajax, which United won 2-0.

However, the suspension has now been extended to include two more games.

Bailly will miss the Super Cup against Real Madrid on 8 August and United's first Champions League group match.

The Ivory Coast international's case does not qualify for an appeal because European football's governing body Uefa only overturns decisions made by the referee in cases of mistaken identity.

Bailly was sent off for a swipe at Celta's former Manchester City striker John Guidetti, with Facundo Roncaglia dismissed for retaliating.

The Premier League club also received a warning from Uefa for a late kick-off to the semi-final.