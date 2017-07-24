Rangers: Pedro Caixinha praises impact of summer signing Bruno Alves at Ibrox

Pedro Caixinha highlighted the influence of recent signings Graham Dorrans (left) and Bruno Alves

Pedro Caixinha says Bruno Alves has already shown the qualities that will make him a key player for Rangers.

The defender, 35, joined the squad last week and played in Saturday's 1-1 friendly draw with Marseille at Ibrox.

And Caixinha says summer signing Alves is already making a significant impact.

"He's a great man that this club needs, especially having at the back that leadership, experience and understanding of the game," boss Caixinha told the Rangers website.

"He's being a quiet boy, just observing and just getting to know everything around him, but he's that type of leader that doesn't need to express too much.

"Just his presence makes all the guys understand what is going on. In just a small conversation, a one-on-one situation, everybody understands.

"So that's the type of leadership Bruno has, more by his presence, and you ask me if I want more from him, I want a little bit more communication and also coaching from the back because he is seeing all the game.

Caixinha says summer capture Ryan Jack brings balance to his team

"I really want Bruno to represent me on the pitch. That's one situation that I've been talking with him about and he's going to do it very easily.

"Bruno, when he just touched the first ball against Marseille, everybody was happy with him, everybody was happy with his leadership."

Also making his debut on Saturday was Graham Dorrans, and Caixinha says the 30-year-old Scot was among a number of players to make a big impression against Marseille.

"Dorrans in the middle of the park did great," the manager added. "Both of them (Dorrans and Alves) are not at the best fitness level, we need to put them up to that in the next two weeks.

"But only by understanding the game and understanding what it really means to play for this great club they can make the difference.

"Ryan Jack is another one that is getting used to it and adapting, and he is also helping us a lot to keep the balance of the team.

"It doesn't matter which way the team is playing, he is always down there to give us the balance and the other one that has also conquered a little bit our fans in Ibrox was (Daniel) Candeias.

"He also understands the way he needs to perform. He can do even better and give us a fantastic relationship on the right along with James (Tavernier). I'm very glad that things are going in that direction.

"I do believe that we are building a good team, a strong team, a competitive team and one that needs to be like all the great teams in the history of this great club."