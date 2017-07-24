Shaun Brisley: Notts County sign defender after Carlisle United exit

Shaun Brisley
Shaun Brisley played 16 games during a six-month loan spell under Kevin Nolan at Leyton Orient in 2015-16

Notts County have signed defender Shaun Brisley on a two-year contract after his deal with League Two rivals Carlisle United was cancelled.

The 27-year-old centre-back started his career at Macclesfield, but also played for Peterborough and had several loan spells before joining Carlisle.

Brisley's loan stint at Leyton Orient in the 2015-16 season saw him play under current Notts boss Kevin Nolan.

"He's a great lad on and off the field. He's a leader," Nolan said.

"I loved working with him at Orient and I still think we can bring out a lot more in him. He's a fantastic addition to what is already a very strong squad."

