Hibs: Anthony Stokes urged to rediscover form back at Easter Road by Neil Lennon

Anthony Stokes (left) had a disappointing season with Blackburn Rovers

Neil Lennon hopes to help Anthony Stokes back to his best should the striker return to Hibs, as he prepares to sign Juventus' Vykintas Slivka.

Lithuania midfielder Slivka, 22, is due to arrive in Edinburgh this week to complete a season-long loan deal.

But Hibs' head coach has still to hear whether Stokes will accept what Lennon described as a "strong offer" to the striker released by Blackburn Rovers.

"I do think his best years came under me at Celtic," said Lennon.

"So that will certainly work in my favour."

Stokes helped Hibs win the Scottish Cup 15 months ago, but the 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international started only four games after signing for Blackburn last summer.

Lennon believes that Stokes has put off-field issues behind him and said: "I'm trying to bring him in because he's a good player.

Vykintas Slivka (left) played for Lithuania against England in March

"He's won championships, he's won cups and his best performances have come when he's played in Scotland, whether it be here, Falkirk or Celtic.

"So it's an environment that he's very comfortable in and can prosper in.

"I can't comment on his personal issues, but the majority of those issues are resolved and behind him now.

"It's important that he gets back playing football. He has a bit to prove to people, but he has qualities that will enhance us.

"If we can get the deal done then great. If we can't, we move on."

Lennon is also keeping a slot in his squad free for another of his former Celtic players, midfielder Kris Commons, who had a loan spell at Easter Road last season.

The 33-year-old, who is currently recovering from back surgery following his summer release by the Scottish champions, says he will only take up the option if he can regain the strength required to make a mark for Hibs.

Lennon, though, believes that the former Scotland international is far from finished at the top level.

Kris Commons' six-year spell with Celtic came to and end this summer

"Kris is a very proud individual," he said. "He knows there's an interest from us - but nothing more than that.

"He has to prove his fitness. He knows himself, it's a back operation, it's going to keep him out for a couple of months, but it's not career threatening.

"I still think he has plenty of football in him. When he came here last season, he wasn't fit but still scored two goals in five appearances.

"If he comes through the op okay and can get himself back up to full speed then he will be an asset to any club.

"But it will be Kris' decision whether he signs ultimately."

Meanwhile, Lennon confirmed that Deivydas Matulevicius will miss Tuesday night's League Cup meeting with Arbroath as Hibs are still waiting on international clearance from the Belgian FA following the striker's move from Royal Mouscron.

International team-mate Slivka, capped 19 times, has been with Juventus since joining from Ekranas in 2012 and has had previous loan spells with Modena, Gorica, Den Bosch and Ascoli, playing six times for the Serie B outfit last season.