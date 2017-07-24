BBC Sport - Linfield and Newry City earn big wins to continue duel for Women's Premiership
Linfield & Newry City Ladies continue Premiership duel
- From the section Women's Football
The race for the Women's Premiership title looks set to go to the final week of the season as Linfield Ladies and Newry City earn thumping wins.
Kirsty McGuinness hit a hat-trick in Linfield's 8-2 win over Cliftonville while Newry remain a point behind, with a game in hand, after their 10-1 demotion of Ballymena United.
Glentoran Belfast United also beat Crusaders Strikers 3-0 at Seaview.
