Loren Dykes: Wales full-back agrees new deal with Bristol City Women

Loren Dykes (left) has played in the UEFA Women's Champions League and two FA Women's Cup finals.

Wales international Loren Dykes has signed a new contract with Bristol City Women.

Full-back Dykes, 29, is one of the Vixens' longest-serving players, having joined from Cardiff City Ladies in 2008 after a spell at Llanelli Reds.

"I had a tough time with injury during the Spring Series but I am back fit now and raring to go," Dykes told the club's official website.

"I've been here for a long time and I love this environment."

She is the fifth player to commit her future to the club in the last few weeks, after goalkeeper Caitlin Leach and midfield trio Jasmine Matthews, Millie Turner and Chloe Arthur all signed new deals.

Bristol City finished in eighth place in the Women's Super League Spring Series this year, winning one match.