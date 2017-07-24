Rangers' EBT ruling will be reviewed by SPFL, says Hibernian chairman Rod Petrie

Rangers lost their recent tax case with HMRC

Rangers' use of a controversial tax scheme will be reviewed by the Scottish Professional Football League, Hibernian chairman Rod Petrie has told the BBC.

It follows a Supreme Court ruling in favour of HM Revenue and Customs over the club's use of Employee Benefit Trusts between 2001 and 2010.

The SPFL's new board was meeting on Monday following its annual elections.

But it is unlikely to make a decision about the Supreme Court ruling that deemed the EBT scheme unlawful.

A Scottish Premier League commission into the club's use of the scheme, headed by Lord Nimmo-Smith, found Rangers to be in breach of player registration rules.

But it resisted calls for Rangers to be stripped of titles won in the period of EBT use.

However, following the Supreme Court ruling, Celtic said they expected the SPFL to review the 2013 decision that their city rivals "did not gain any unfair competitive advantage".

That judgement was made at a time when the scheme was deemed acceptable by a 2012 tax tribunal.

More to follow.