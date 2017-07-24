Christopher Schindler: Huddersfield Town defender signs three-year deal

Christopher Schindler
Christopher Schindler's penalty won the shootout that earned Huddersfield promotion to the Premier League for the first time

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has signed a new three-year deal, with the option of an extra year.

The 27-year-old German joined the Terriers from 1860 Munich in June 2016 for a then club record fee of £1.8m.

He made 48 appearances last season and scored the winning spot-kick as the Terriers beat Reading on penalties in the Championship play-off final.

"Christopher was one of our standout players last year," said the Premier League club's head coach David Wagner.

