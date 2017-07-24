Angharad James: Everton Ladies sign Wales midfielder

Angharad James has won more than 50 caps for Wales

Everton Ladies have signed Wales international midfielder Angharad James.

The 23-year-old was a free agent after Notts County's liquidation and played for Yeovil in the 2017 Women's Super League Spring Series.

"It's been a tough few months with everything at Notts County but I'm excited to get started," she said.

"Hopefully I can bring some experience. I'm still a young player but I've played in this division before."