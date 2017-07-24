Jordan Lee rejoins Torquay on loan for a second time from Bournemouth

Jordan Lee was Bournemouth's under-21 captain

Torquay United have signed defender Jordan Lee on loan for a second time from Bournemouth until January.

Lee, 20, went on loan to the National League side last January, scoring one goal in 10 appearances.

"It's great to have Jordan back. He finished the season as one of our best players," Torquay player-manager Kevin Nicholson told the club website.

Lee is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Bournemouth, although he has played in two FA Cup fixtures.

