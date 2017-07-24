Jordan Clark: Accrington Stanley winger signs contract extension

Jordan Clarke
Jordan Clark scored the winner for Accrington in a 1-0 victory against Plymouth in April

Accrington Stanley winger Jordan Clark has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2019.

Clark, 23, joined after being released by Shrewsbury Town in August 2016, originally signing a one-year deal with a further one-year option.

Stanley boss John Coleman told the club website: "I am delighted Jordan has signed a new deal."

The former Barnsley and Chesterfield player scored three goals in 50 games for the League Two side last season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired