Sporting Lisbon's Ryan Gauld on the brink of a season-long loan to Desportivo Aves

Ryan Gauld has made five appearances for Sporting Lisbon since moving from Dundee United in 2014

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Ryan Gauld is on the verge of agreeing a season-long loan deal with Desportivo Aves.

The Scotland Under-21 international has made only five appearances for Sporting since joining from Dundee United on a six-year deal in 2014.

The 21-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Vitoria Setubal but joined Sporting's first-team squad for pre-season training.

Desportivo Aves won promotion to Portugal's top-flight last season.

They finished second in Liga Pro to secure only their fourth campaign in Portugal's top division.

Despite limited first-team opportunities at Sporting, Gauld believes the move has benefited his development.

The spell at Vitoria Setubal last season, cut short due to a disagreement between the two clubs, provided him with regular experience of first-team football in the Primeria Liga.

"This season was a bit up and down," Gauld said during his return to Scotland in the summer.

"I got what I wanted to begin with - experience in the first division to see if I could handle it and then that loan move was cut short, which was frustrating."