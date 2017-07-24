Bournemouth: Eddie Howe would let Gradel, Grabban and Wilson go for right offers

Eddie Howe saw his Bournemouth side win 2-1 at Portsmouth in a pre-season friendly on Saturday

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he would be prepared to let Max Gradel, Lewis Grabban and Marc Wilson leave if the club receives the right offers.

Gradel remains very much part of Howe's squad "at the moment" after impressing in pre-season with the Cherries.

But the Ivory Coast winger, 29, is short on game-time following a return from a long-term hamstring injury.

Forward Grabban and midfielder Wilson, both 29, have not been given squad numbers ahead of the new season.

"With Max, we'll wait and see," Howe told BBC Radio Solent. "If I can't guarantee him games, then we may look at something.

"Lewis and Marc may leave in this transfer window, but the club would obviously have to receive the right offer."

Former Norwich City player Grabban scored three goals in 19 appearances while on loan at Reading in the second-half of last season, while Wilson made four appearances on loan at West Brom.