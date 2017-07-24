BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017: Brave decision by referee to change penalty call - Bronze
Ref was brave to change penalty call - Bronze
- From the section Women's Football
England's Lucy Bronze says the referee was "brave" to change her mind after awarding Spain a penalty against the Lionesses in their Women's Euro 2017 Group D match.
HIGHLIGHTS: England 2-0 Spain
