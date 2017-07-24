Luke Prosser: Colchester United skipper to miss start of the season

Luke Prosser had made 17 appearances for the U's after joining from Southend on a free transfer last summer before his season-ending injury

Colchester United captain Luke Prosser is set to be out for a further six to eight weeks, missing the start of the new League Two season.

The 29-year-old defender has not played since undergoing knee surgery last November and had hoped to be fit in time for the new campaign.

But after suffering discomfort and pain he required a further operation.

"There was some damage in the kneecap and a bit of bone had to be shaved off," said physio Tony Flynn.