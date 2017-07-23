Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal defender has no desire to leave club

Laurent Koscielny
Koscielny has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2010

Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny says he has no desire to leave the club amid reported interest from French side Marseille.

The 31-year-old joined from Lorient in 2010 and signed a contract extension until 2020 in January.

The France international previously stopped short of ruling out a move to Marseille, but has now committed his future to the Gunners.

"I am just here to enjoy my job and give everything for the team," he said.

"When I first got here, I didn't think about how long I would stay at this club - but now I am starting my eighth season."

Koscielny, who has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, added: "Arsene Wenger is a big [inspiration] for me. He bought me from France, has given me everything to help me play for Arsenal, and has helped me as a man too.

"I have a big [loyalty] to this club and to the boss too. I am happy to be here with him and to fight for him because he is a great person."

Arsenal, who are on a pre-season tour of Australia and China, have recruited France striker Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon for a club record £46.5m and the left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke so far this summer.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired