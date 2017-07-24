BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017: Spain baffled as referee changes penalty decision

Spain baffled as ref changes penalty decision

Spain are awarded a penalty after England's Ellen White is penalised for handball - only for referee Carina Vitulano to change her mind - during their Women's Euro 2017 group match in Breda.

MATCH REPORT: England 2-0 Spain

Listen to live commentary of England and Scotland on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Spain baffled as ref changes penalty decision

Video

Highlights: Shrubsole inspires England to World Cup glory

Video

Four holes which defined Spieth's Open win

  • From the section Golf
Video

Froome reflects on 'incredible' fourth Tour win

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Poulter, Fowler & Spieth: Best shots of the final day

  • From the section Golf
Video

The moment England won the Women's World Cup

Video

The winning moment - Spieth wins 2017 Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: England beat Argentina to claim bronze

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'Boy, what a tremendous five holes'

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy upbeat after top-five finish at Birkdale

  • From the section Golf
Video

Sublime Kuchar approach sets up early birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

Zach Johnson sinks monster putt from off the green

  • From the section Golf
Video

Peaty breaks championship record in 100m semi-final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired