BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017: Spain baffled as referee changes penalty decision
Spain baffled as ref changes penalty decision
- From the section Women's Football
Spain are awarded a penalty after England's Ellen White is penalised for handball - only for referee Carina Vitulano to change her mind - during their Women's Euro 2017 group match in Breda.
MATCH REPORT: England 2-0 Spain
Listen to live commentary of England and Scotland on BBC Radio 5 live & 5 live sports extra; plus watch live coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired