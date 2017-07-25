Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Peterhead v Heart of Midlothian
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Ross
- 3Robertson
- 7Stevenson
- 10Cairney
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 14McLean
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 5McCracken
- 12Smith
- 16Gabriel
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 19Lawrence
- 21Hobday
Hearts
- 1Hamilton
- 24McGhee
- 6Berra
- 19Nowak
- 2Smith
- 15Cowie
- 8Buaben
- 27Grzelak
- 7Walker
- 9Lafferty
- 77Esmael Gonçalves
Substitutes
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 21Martin
- 23Stockton
- 25Currie
- 26Zanatta
- 29Brandon
- 31Noring
- Referee:
- Mat Northcroft
Live Text
Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by William Gibson following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Christophe Berra.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).
Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.