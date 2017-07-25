Scottish League Cup - Group B
Peterhead1Hearts0

Peterhead v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Ross
  • 3Robertson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 10Cairney
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 14McLean
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 5McCracken
  • 12Smith
  • 16Gabriel
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 19Lawrence
  • 21Hobday

Hearts

  • 1Hamilton
  • 24McGhee
  • 6Berra
  • 19Nowak
  • 2Smith
  • 15Cowie
  • 8Buaben
  • 27Grzelak
  • 7Walker
  • 9Lafferty
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves

Substitutes

  • 10Sutchuin-Djoum
  • 21Martin
  • 23Stockton
  • 25Currie
  • 26Zanatta
  • 29Brandon
  • 31Noring
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Live Text

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Prince Buaben (Heart of Midlothian).

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Jason Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by William Gibson following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Christophe Berra.

Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian).

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
