Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Raith Rovers 1. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Buckie Thistle v Raith Rovers
-
Line-ups
Buckie Thistle
- 12Salmon
- 22Skinner
- 2Anderson
- 5MacKinnon
- 18Dorrat
- 11Urquhart
- 6McLean
- 7Fraser
- 10Angus
- 9McLeod
- 20Ross
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 3Carroll
- 4Maitland
- 14Copeland
- 15Taylor
- 16Murray
- 19Munro
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 12Matthews
- 8Robertson
- 4Callachan
- 10Vaughan
- 7Spence
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 3Valentine
- 11Berry
- 15Osei-Opoku
- 16Court
- 17Brian
- 18McKay
- 19Bell
- Referee:
- Ryan Milne
Match Stats
Home TeamBuckie ThistleAway TeamRaith Rovers
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Penalty conceded by Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Raith Rovers. Jason Thomson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Samuel Urquhart (Buckie Thistle).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.