Scottish League Cup - Group C
Buckie Thistle0Raith Rovers1

Buckie Thistle v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Buckie Thistle

  • 12Salmon
  • 22Skinner
  • 2Anderson
  • 5MacKinnon
  • 18Dorrat
  • 11Urquhart
  • 6McLean
  • 7Fraser
  • 10Angus
  • 9McLeod
  • 20Ross

Substitutes

  • 1Bell
  • 3Carroll
  • 4Maitland
  • 14Copeland
  • 15Taylor
  • 16Murray
  • 19Munro

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Robertson
  • 4Callachan
  • 10Vaughan
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 3Valentine
  • 11Berry
  • 15Osei-Opoku
  • 16Court
  • 17Brian
  • 18McKay
  • 19Bell
Referee:
Ryan Milne

Match Stats

Home TeamBuckie ThistleAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Buckie Thistle 0, Raith Rovers 1. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Raith Rovers. Jason Thomson draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Samuel Urquhart (Buckie Thistle).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

