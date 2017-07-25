Scottish League Cup - Group H
Stranraer1Livingston1

Stranraer v Livingston

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 3Dick
  • 16Turner
  • 23Thomson
  • 11Anderson
  • 10Agnew
  • 7Woods
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 12McGowan
  • 14Okoh
  • 15Caldwell
  • 17Mclaughlin
  • 18Burns
  • 24Stoney

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 23De Vita
  • 3Longridge
  • 15Mackin
  • 19Carrick

Substitutes

  • 7Mullin
  • 9Todorov
  • 11Cadden
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley
  • 24Peters
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Dale Carrick (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).

Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).

Attempt blocked. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Own Goal by Scott Robertson, Stranraer. Stranraer 1, Livingston 1.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 1, Livingston 0. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross.

Paul Woods (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

