Stranraer v Livingston
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 3Dick
- 16Turner
- 23Thomson
- 11Anderson
- 10Agnew
- 7Woods
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 1Mclaren
- 12McGowan
- 14Okoh
- 15Caldwell
- 17Mclaughlin
- 18Burns
- 24Stoney
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 14Jacobs
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 23De Vita
- 3Longridge
- 15Mackin
- 19Carrick
Substitutes
- 7Mullin
- 9Todorov
- 11Cadden
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
- 24Peters
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Dale Carrick (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Livingston).
Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Own Goal by Scott Robertson, Stranraer. Stranraer 1, Livingston 1.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 1, Livingston 0. Morgyn Neill (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross.
Paul Woods (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.