Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Airdrieonians v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Stewart
- 4Cairns
- 5Brownlie
- 3MacDonald
- 7Higgins
- 6McIntosh
- 8Conroy
- 11Leighton
- 9Ryan
- 10Russell
Substitutes
- 12McLaughlin
- 14Loudon
- 15Thomson
- 17Kerr
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14Elliott
- 15Devine
- 21Penrice
- 3Booth
- 19Edwards
- 13Barton
- 7Spittal
- 10Erskine
- 11Lawless
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 8Bannigan
- 12Scully
- 20Nisbet
- 24McCarthy
- 25Lamont
- 26McLaughlin
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).
Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 1. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Erskine.
Attempt saved. Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Booth (Partick Thistle).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.