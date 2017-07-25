Scottish League Cup - Group H
Airdrieonians0Partick Thistle1

Airdrieonians v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Stewart
  • 4Cairns
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Higgins
  • 6McIntosh
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Leighton
  • 9Ryan
  • 10Russell

Substitutes

  • 12McLaughlin
  • 14Loudon
  • 15Thomson
  • 17Kerr

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Devine
  • 21Penrice
  • 3Booth
  • 19Edwards
  • 13Barton
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Erskine
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 8Bannigan
  • 12Scully
  • 20Nisbet
  • 24McCarthy
  • 25Lamont
  • 26McLaughlin
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danny Devine (Partick Thistle).

Attempt blocked. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Callum Booth (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Partick Thistle 1. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Erskine.

Attempt saved. Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Booth (Partick Thistle).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310224-23
5Buckie Thistle4004210-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
