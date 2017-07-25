Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Montrose v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Millar
- 2Webster
- 5Dillon
- 4Campbell
- 6Steeves
- 11Hay
- 3Wallace
- 8Watson
- 10Thomson
- 7McLaren
- 9Fraser
Substitutes
- 12Willox
- 14Terrell
- 15Hunt
- 16Macleod
- 17Campbell
- 21Fleming
Alloa
- 21McDowall
- 2Taggart
- 4McKeown
- 5Graham
- 3Meggatt
- 6Hetherington
- 7Grant
- 8Flannigan
- 10Fleming
- 11Martin
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 1Parry
- 12Robertson
- 14Cawley
- 15Hoggan
- 16Cunningham
- 17Monaghan
- 18McDonald
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Kerr Hay (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLaren.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Millar.
Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Wallace.
Attempt saved. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig McDowall.
Attempt saved. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.
Attempt blocked. Connor McLaren (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.