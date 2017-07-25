Scottish League Cup - Group D
Montrose1Alloa0

Montrose v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Millar
  • 2Webster
  • 5Dillon
  • 4Campbell
  • 6Steeves
  • 11Hay
  • 3Wallace
  • 8Watson
  • 10Thomson
  • 7McLaren
  • 9Fraser

Substitutes

  • 12Willox
  • 14Terrell
  • 15Hunt
  • 16Macleod
  • 17Campbell
  • 21Fleming

Alloa

  • 21McDowall
  • 2Taggart
  • 4McKeown
  • 5Graham
  • 3Meggatt
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Grant
  • 8Flannigan
  • 10Fleming
  • 11Martin
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 1Parry
  • 12Robertson
  • 14Cawley
  • 15Hoggan
  • 16Cunningham
  • 17Monaghan
  • 18McDonald
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Thomas Grant (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Kerr Hay (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Connor McLaren.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Millar.

Attempt saved. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

(Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Wallace.

Attempt saved. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).

Adam Martin (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Craig McDowall.

Attempt saved. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.

Attempt blocked. Connor McLaren (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
