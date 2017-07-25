Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Danny Swanson should be disappointed.
Hibernian v Arbroath
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 21Laidlaw
- 36Porteous
- 25Ambrose
- 5Fontaine
- 2Gray
- 11Swanson
- 3Whittaker
- 7McGinn
- 16Stevenson
- 17Boyle
- 15Murray
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 6Bartley
- 26Martin
- 30Crane
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 45Stirling
Arbroath
- 1Gomes
- 2Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 11Linn
- 8McCord
- 6Whatley
- 10Yule
- 7Denholm
- 9Doris
Substitutes
- 12Prunty
- 14Hester
- 15Kader
- 16Henry
- 17Swankie
- 18Skelly
- 21Hutton
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Penalty Hibernian. Steven Whittaker draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Ricky Little (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Arbroath 0. Simon Murray (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Gray.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.
Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.
Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.