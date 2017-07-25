Scottish League Cup - Group D
Hibernian1Arbroath0

Hibernian v Arbroath

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 21Laidlaw
  • 36Porteous
  • 25Ambrose
  • 5Fontaine
  • 2Gray
  • 11Swanson
  • 3Whittaker
  • 7McGinn
  • 16Stevenson
  • 17Boyle
  • 15Murray

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 6Bartley
  • 26Martin
  • 30Crane
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 45Stirling

Arbroath

  • 1Gomes
  • 2Gold
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 11Linn
  • 8McCord
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Yule
  • 7Denholm
  • 9Doris

Substitutes

  • 12Prunty
  • 14Hester
  • 15Kader
  • 16Henry
  • 17Swankie
  • 18Skelly
  • 21Hutton
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamHibernianAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot is just a bit too high. Danny Swanson should be disappointed.

Penalty Hibernian. Steven Whittaker draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ricky Little (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. John McGinn (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Arbroath 0. Simon Murray (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Gray.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Thomas O'Brien.

Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John McGinn (Hibernian).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Danny Swanson (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

