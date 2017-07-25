Scottish League Cup - Group A
Stirling0Brechin0

Stirling Albion v Brechin City

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 4McNeil
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Smith
  • 3Noble
  • 7Morrison
  • 6Robertson
  • 16Dickson
  • 8Caddis
  • 9MacDonald
  • 11Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 12Davidson
  • 14Hamilton
  • 15Black
  • 17Foden
  • 18McMullan
  • 19Cameron

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 5McGeever
  • 20Crighton
  • 15Spark
  • 14Lynas
  • 18Orsi
  • 6Dale
  • 7Love
  • 3Dyer
  • 9Jackson
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 12O'Neil
  • 16Ford
  • 19O'Neil
  • 21Sinclair
  • 24Dods
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away8

Live Text

Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Willie Robertson.

Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).

Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Euan Spark (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).

Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ally Love (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan McGeever (Brechin City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

