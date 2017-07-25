Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stirling Albion v Brechin City
-
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeil
- 2McGeachie
- 5Smith
- 3Noble
- 7Morrison
- 6Robertson
- 16Dickson
- 8Caddis
- 9MacDonald
- 11Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 12Davidson
- 14Hamilton
- 15Black
- 17Foden
- 18McMullan
- 19Cameron
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 5McGeever
- 20Crighton
- 15Spark
- 14Lynas
- 18Orsi
- 6Dale
- 7Love
- 3Dyer
- 9Jackson
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 8Graham
- 12O'Neil
- 16Ford
- 19O'Neil
- 21Sinclair
- 24Dods
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
James Dale (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Willie Robertson.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City).
Steven Noble (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Euan Spark (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Brechin City).
Liam Caddis (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ally Love (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Noble (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Layne (Brechin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan McGeever (Brechin City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.