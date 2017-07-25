Foul by Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic).
Falkirk v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Thomson
- 4Muirhead
- 44Watson
- 15Gasparotto
- 23Gallacher
- 28Craigen
- 8Kerr
- 6McKee
- 11Hippolyte
- 33Loy
- 9Austin
Substitutes
- 5Grant
- 12Mitchell
- 17Harris
- 18Miller
- 19Shepherd
- 20O'Hara
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Travis
- 6Mensing
- 5Munro
- 8Malone
- 7Cox
- 4Millar
- 10D Easton
- 3Bain
- 9Lister
- 11Scott
Substitutes
- 12McBride
- 14See
- 15Aitken
- 16Warwick
- 17Gill
- 21King
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Nathan Austin (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.
Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by James Craigen (Falkirk).
Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Nathan Austin (Falkirk) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Marc Scott.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.