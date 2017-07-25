Scottish League Cup - Group A
Falkirk1Forfar0

Falkirk v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 44Watson
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 23Gallacher
  • 28Craigen
  • 8Kerr
  • 6McKee
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 33Loy
  • 9Austin

Substitutes

  • 5Grant
  • 12Mitchell
  • 17Harris
  • 18Miller
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20O'Hara

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Travis
  • 6Mensing
  • 5Munro
  • 8Malone
  • 7Cox
  • 4Millar
  • 10D Easton
  • 3Bain
  • 9Lister
  • 11Scott

Substitutes

  • 12McBride
  • 14See
  • 15Aitken
  • 16Warwick
  • 17Gill
  • 21King
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic).

Nathan Austin (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Luca Gasparotto.

Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).

Mark Kerr (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eddie Malone (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by James Craigen (Falkirk).

Simon Mensing (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Nathan Austin (Falkirk) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Marc Scott.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Myles Hippolyte (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rory Loy (Falkirk).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Attempt saved. James Craigen (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310224-23
5Buckie Thistle4004210-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
