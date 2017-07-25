Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ross Davidson.
Albion Rovers v Hamilton Academical
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Bowman
- 2Reid
- 5Perry
- 4Lightbody
- 3McLaughlin
- 6Holmes
- 8Davidson
- 7Fisher
- 11Trouten
- 9Vitoria
- 10Shields
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Hopkins
- 15Guthrie
- 16McManus
- 17McMillan
Hamilton
- 12Fulton
- 2Skondras
- 27Want
- 13Gogic
- 22Lyon
- 7Imrie
- 8Docherty
- 21Donati
- 10Redmond
- 24Tierney
- 30Boyd
Substitutes
- 9Bingham
- 11Crawford
- 16Templeton
- 17Longridge
- 19Jamieson
- 23Hughes
- 89Sarris
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers).
Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).
Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Imrie.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 0. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical).
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.