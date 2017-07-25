Scottish League Cup - Group G
Albion1Hamilton0

Albion Rovers v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Bowman
  • 2Reid
  • 5Perry
  • 4Lightbody
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 6Holmes
  • 8Davidson
  • 7Fisher
  • 11Trouten
  • 9Vitoria
  • 10Shields

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Hopkins
  • 15Guthrie
  • 16McManus
  • 17McMillan

Hamilton

  • 12Fulton
  • 2Skondras
  • 27Want
  • 13Gogic
  • 22Lyon
  • 7Imrie
  • 8Docherty
  • 21Donati
  • 10Redmond
  • 24Tierney
  • 30Boyd

Substitutes

  • 9Bingham
  • 11Crawford
  • 16Templeton
  • 17Longridge
  • 19Jamieson
  • 23Hughes
  • 89Sarris
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ross Davidson.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Albion Rovers).

Giannis Skondras (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Redmond (Hamilton Academical).

Daniel Lightbody (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).

Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical).

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Dougie Imrie.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Hamilton Academical 0. Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Hamilton Academical).

Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Massimo Donati (Hamilton Academical).

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Greg Docherty (Hamilton Academical) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
