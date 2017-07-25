Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
East Fife v Elgin City
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Dunsmore
- 6Watson
- 8Slattery
- 3Docherty
- 14Wilson
- 15Millar
- 77Willis
- 19Flanagan
- 20Reilly
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 11Wilkie
- 12Inglis
- 18Young
Elgin
- 1Waters
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 5Bronsky
- 3Smith
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 7Dodd
- 10Reilly
- 11Sutherland
- 9AllanBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 12McLeish
- 14Eadie
- 15McKinnon
- 16Reid
- 17Wilson
- 21Dear
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Smith.
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Booking
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Flanagan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Paul Willis (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).
Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.