Scottish League Cup - Group B
East Fife0Elgin0

East Fife v Elgin City

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 3Docherty
  • 14Wilson
  • 15Millar
  • 77Willis
  • 19Flanagan
  • 20Reilly
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 11Wilkie
  • 12Inglis
  • 18Young

Elgin

  • 1Waters
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Smith
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 7Dodd
  • 10Reilly
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9AllanBooked at 20mins

Substitutes

  • 12McLeish
  • 14Eadie
  • 15McKinnon
  • 16Reid
  • 17Wilson
  • 21Dear
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Scott Smith.

Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Booking

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nathan Flanagan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Paul Willis (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).

Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City).

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Craig Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Allan (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by Darryl McHardy (Elgin City).

Mark Docherty (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Alisdair Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310224-23
5Buckie Thistle4004210-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

