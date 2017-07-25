Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Mackie.
Edinburgh City v Motherwell
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Caddow
- 23Verlaque
- 4Harrison
- 26Mackie
- 5Walker
- 6Laird
- 7Thompson
- 11Grimes
- 27Allan
- 16Olanrewaju
Substitutes
- 10Beattie
- 17Glackin
- 18Downie
- 19Barfoot
- 20Mortom
- 24McClung
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 25McMillan
- 21Kipre
- 6McManus
- 18Dunne
- 26MacLean
- 8McHugh
- 15Rose
- 11Frear
- 17Fisher
- 12Bowman
Substitutes
- 2Tait
- 5Bigirimana
- 7Cadden
- 13Griffiths
- 22Campbell
- 24Newell
- 27Tanner
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Delay in match Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Andy Rose (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Ross MacLean (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.