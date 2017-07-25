Scottish League Cup - Group F
Edinburgh City0Motherwell0

Edinburgh City v Motherwell

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Caddow
  • 23Verlaque
  • 4Harrison
  • 26Mackie
  • 5Walker
  • 6Laird
  • 7Thompson
  • 11Grimes
  • 27Allan
  • 16Olanrewaju

Substitutes

  • 10Beattie
  • 17Glackin
  • 18Downie
  • 19Barfoot
  • 20Mortom
  • 24McClung

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 25McMillan
  • 21Kipre
  • 6McManus
  • 18Dunne
  • 26MacLean
  • 8McHugh
  • 15Rose
  • 11Frear
  • 17Fisher
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 2Tait
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 7Cadden
  • 13Griffiths
  • 22Campbell
  • 24Newell
  • 27Tanner
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home0
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Sean Mackie.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Delay in match Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Andy Rose (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Carl McHugh (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Ross MacLean (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Allan (Edinburgh City).

Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

