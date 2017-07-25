Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 15Cook
- 2Fleming
- 28Scullion
- 3Waugh
- 12Irving
- 13Stewart
- 14Donaldson
- 8Lavery
- 18McDonald
- 9Rutherford
Substitutes
- 6Fairbairn
- 7Thomson
- 11Phillips
- 17Orru
- 19Watt
- 20Brennan
- 21Murrell
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 2Millen
- 5Green
- 4Wharton
- 11Galt
- 6Green
- 8Docherty
- 10Brady
- 3Bailey
- 9Orr
- 7MacPherson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Mortimer
- 15Cummins
- 16Docherty
- 17Whelan
- 18MacLennan
- 20White
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kevin Waugh (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. Michael Bailey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Thomas Orr.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Green.
Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 1. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Queen's Park. Anton Brady draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Oliver Fleming (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 0. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Lavery.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.