Scottish League Cup - Group F
Berwick1Queen's Park1

Berwick Rangers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 15Cook
  • 2Fleming
  • 28Scullion
  • 3Waugh
  • 12Irving
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Donaldson
  • 8Lavery
  • 18McDonald
  • 9Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 6Fairbairn
  • 7Thomson
  • 11Phillips
  • 17Orru
  • 19Watt
  • 20Brennan
  • 21Murrell

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Millen
  • 5Green
  • 4Wharton
  • 11Galt
  • 6Green
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Brady
  • 3Bailey
  • 9Orr
  • 7MacPherson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Mortimer
  • 15Cummins
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Whelan
  • 18MacLennan
  • 20White
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kevin Waugh (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thomas Orr (Queen's Park).

Attempt blocked. Michael Bailey (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Thomas Orr.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Kevin Green.

Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 1. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Queen's Park. Anton Brady draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Oliver Fleming (Berwick Rangers) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Andrew Irving (Berwick Rangers).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Green (Queen's Park).

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Queen's Park 0. Greg Rutherford (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darren Lavery.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310224-23
5Buckie Thistle4004210-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
