Scottish League Cup - Group E
Dumbarton0Annan Athletic0

Dumbarton v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 2Smith
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 11Johnston
  • 14Hutton
  • 8Wilson
  • 17Roy
  • 27Nade
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 7Gallagher
  • 15Hill
  • 18Prior
  • 19Ewings

Annan Athletic

  • 1Atkinson
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Krissian
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Creaney
  • 7Omar
  • 4Sinnamon
  • 8Moxon
  • 11Orsi
  • 9Smith
  • 10Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Pearson
  • 16Brannan
  • 17Watson
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).

Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Chris Johnston (Dumbarton).

Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).

David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.

Attempt blocked. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310224-23
5Buckie Thistle4004210-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

