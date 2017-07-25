Foul by Ally Roy (Dumbarton).
Dumbarton v Annan Athletic
-
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 2Smith
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3McLaughlin
- 11Johnston
- 14Hutton
- 8Wilson
- 17Roy
- 27Nade
- 9Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Gallagher
- 15Hill
- 18Prior
- 19Ewings
Annan Athletic
- 1Atkinson
- 2Hooper
- 5Krissian
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 7Omar
- 4Sinnamon
- 8Moxon
- 11Orsi
- 9Smith
- 10Stevenson
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Sonkur
- 15Pearson
- 16Brannan
- 17Watson
- 18Murphy
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Stewart (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Dumbarton).
Dan Orsi (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Creaney (Annan Athletic).
David Wilson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Raffi Krissian.
Attempt blocked. Ally Roy (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.