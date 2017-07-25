Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Ayr United v Clyde
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 2Higgins
- 6Geggan
- 3Boyle
- 23Docherty
- 8Crawford
- 16Adams
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
- 11McDaid
Substitutes
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 20Avci
- 21Waite
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
- 26Reid
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 4McNiff
- 5Bradley
- 3Wilson
- 7Miller
- 6Cuddihy
- 8Flynn
- 11Wright
- 10Goodwillie
- 9Osadolor
Substitutes
- 12Burbidge
- 15Harrison
- 16Gormley
- 17Dachnowicz
- 18Millar
- 21Belkacem
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Clyde 1. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ferguson.
Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Blair Currie.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Miller.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing to the top right corner. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.
Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Docherty.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Higgins.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.