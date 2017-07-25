Scottish League Cup - Group E
Ayr1Clyde1

Ayr United v Clyde

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 14Ferguson
  • 2Higgins
  • 6Geggan
  • 3Boyle
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Crawford
  • 16Adams
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore
  • 11McDaid

Substitutes

  • 12McGuffie
  • 18Faulds
  • 20Avci
  • 21Waite
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan
  • 26Reid

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Home
  • 4McNiff
  • 5Bradley
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Miller
  • 6Cuddihy
  • 8Flynn
  • 11Wright
  • 10Goodwillie
  • 9Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 12Burbidge
  • 15Harrison
  • 16Gormley
  • 17Dachnowicz
  • 18Millar
  • 21Belkacem
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Clyde 1. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ferguson.

Attempt saved. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Blair Currie.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Darren Miller.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 0, Clyde 1. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing to the top right corner. Assisted by Smart Osadolor.

Attempt saved. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martin McNiff (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Docherty.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Higgins.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers310224-23
5Buckie Thistle4004210-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

