Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Stenhousemuir v East Kilbride
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1McMinn
- 2Meechan
- 3Dunlop
- 4Dunlop
- 7PatonBooked at 16mins
- 8Halleran
- 5Marsh
- 6Blockley
- 11Donaldson
- 9McMenamin
- 10Longworth
Substitutes
- 12Gilmour
- 14Ferns
- 15Scott
- 16McGuigan
- 17Smith
- 18Gracie
East Kilbride
- 1McGinley
- 4Russell
- 2McLaren
- 5Howie
- 3Coll
- 8McCann
- 7Winter
- 6Gibbons
- 11Strachan
- 9McNeil
- 10McLeish
Substitutes
- 12Proctor
- 14Hughes
- 15Anderson
- 16Coogans
- 17Caldwell
- 18Ferris
- 25Kean
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Dominic McLaren (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McNeil (East Kilbride).
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
(East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride).
Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross McNeil (East Kilbride).
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride).
Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Attempt blocked. Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Craig Howie (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Winter (East Kilbride).
Attempt blocked. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Howie (East Kilbride).
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt saved. Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McCann (East Kilbride).
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Howie.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dominic McLaren.
Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).
Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.