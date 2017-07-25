Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stenhousemuir0East Kilbride0

Stenhousemuir v East Kilbride

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1McMinn
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 7PatonBooked at 16mins
  • 8Halleran
  • 5Marsh
  • 6Blockley
  • 11Donaldson
  • 9McMenamin
  • 10Longworth

Substitutes

  • 12Gilmour
  • 14Ferns
  • 15Scott
  • 16McGuigan
  • 17Smith
  • 18Gracie

East Kilbride

  • 1McGinley
  • 4Russell
  • 2McLaren
  • 5Howie
  • 3Coll
  • 8McCann
  • 7Winter
  • 6Gibbons
  • 11Strachan
  • 9McNeil
  • 10McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Proctor
  • 14Hughes
  • 15Anderson
  • 16Coogans
  • 17Caldwell
  • 18Ferris
  • 25Kean
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamEast Kilbride
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Dominic McLaren (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McNeil (East Kilbride).

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

(East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride).

Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross McNeil (East Kilbride).

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride).

Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Attempt blocked. Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Craig Howie (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Winter (East Kilbride).

Attempt blocked. Sean Winter (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Sean Winter (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Adam Strachan (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Howie (East Kilbride).

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Nathan Blockley (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Attempt saved. Ross McNeil (East Kilbride) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin McCann (East Kilbride).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Howie.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dominic McLaren.

Foul by Thomas Halleran (Stenhousemuir).

Kieran Gibbons (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk33007169
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling412145-15
4Brechin302114-33
5Forfar301225-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts32014136
3Peterhead320135-26
4East Fife402204-42
5Elgin301207-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd33009189
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath210156-13
4Raith Rovers301214-31
5Buckie Thistle401329-71

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian32105057
3Arbroath31115235
4Montrose4103114-133
5Alloa301214-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr32105237
2Clyde42117707
3Kilmarnock32016336
4Dumbarton301225-31
5Annan Athletic301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32109187
2Queen's Park412178-15
3Morton311136-35
4Edinburgh City302125-33
5Berwick302134-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion32107347
2Queen of Sth31204225
3Hamilton31114315
4Stenhousemuir302124-23
5East Kilbride402238-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42205239
2Partick Thistle32107167
3Airdrieonians310234-13
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer301238-51
View full Scottish League Cup tables

