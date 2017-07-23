Kenedy: Chelsea 'solemnly' apologise for Brazilian's offensive comments

Kenedy played just three games last season - two for Chelsea and one on loan at Watford

Chelsea have "solemnly and sincerely" apologised after Brazilian Kenedy posted offensive social media comments before a pre-season match in China.

Fans accused the 21-year-old of xenophobia and racism over comments made in Instagram posts before Saturday's 3-0 win over Arsenal.

"We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused to our Chinese fans as well as Chinese people," a statement read.

Kenedy, who was booed by fans at the game, also later apologised.

Writing on social media, Kenedy said he was sorry if "someone was sad because I used an expression". He added it was "no racism, just an expression".

Chelsea said the player, signed from Fluminense in 2015, had been "strongly reprimanded and disciplined".

"Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from," the statement added. "His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with our expectations and strict requirements of the young players."

On Sunday, Chelsea arrived in Singapore to prepare for the next match of their pre-season tour, against Bayern Munich at the National Stadium on Tuesday.