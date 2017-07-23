League of Ireland: Finn Harps v Derry City (Mon)

Derry City were beaten 2-0 by their derby rivals in March

Airtrcity Premier Division: Finn Harps v Derry City Date: Monday, 24 July Venue: Finn Park, Ballybofey Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City take on derby rivals Finn Harps on Monday boosted by a victory over Bohemians which lifted them up to third place in the Premier Division.

But Kenny Shiels' side will be without defender Aaron Barry who is suspended following his late red card in Friday's 1-0 success in Dublin.

Harry Monaghan returns from a ban and is likely to play at right-back, with Conor McDermott in central defence.

Derry have not won back to back games since winning their opening four.

Finn Harps, eighth in the table and trying to get clear of relegation danger, beat Derry 2-0 away earlier in the league campaign.