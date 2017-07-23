Super Cup NI youth football live on BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland are preparing to host the Uefa Women's Under-19 Champonships from 8-20 August

Eleven matches in the 2017 Super Cup NI international youth football tournament will be shown live on the BBC Sport website.

The five-day event starts on Monday, 24 July, and ends with the finals night on Friday.

The first match on Monday will be a Women's Under-19 match between Wales and Northern Ireland at 12:00 BST.

That is followed by Beijing Morning Star United v Co Tyrone (17:00) and Newcastle United v Co Antrim (19:30).

Apart from Monday's women's fixture, the live group matches are from the Premier Section for Under-17s, followed by one of Thursday's semi-finals.

On Friday, the finals of the Premier and the Under-15 Junior Section can be seen live on the BBC Sport website.

The Super Cup coverage started with Manchester United's Under-18s beating their Northern Ireland counterparts a challenge match on 22 July.

An early goal by Switzerland youth international Nishan Burkart gave United a 1-0 victory at Coleraine. Highlights can be seen here

