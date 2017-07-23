BBC Sport - Manchester United's Under-18s beat Northern Ireland
Man United's Under-18s beat Northern Ireland
- From the section Football
An early goal by Nishan Burkart gives Manchester United's Under-18s victory over Northern Ireland's Under-18 side.
Switzerland youth international Burkart scored the only goal with a ninth-minute strike at Coleraine Showgrounds.
The friendly match was a curtain-raiser for the annual Super Cup NI youth tournament.
