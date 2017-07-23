Darren Bent: Derby County striker 'gutted' over hamstring injury lay-off
Derby's Darren Bent says he is "gutted" to be sidelined until around Christmas with a hamstring injury.
The former England forward suffered the injury in last week's pre-season fixture against Port Vale.
Bent has scored 28 times in 84 Derby games and news came after Saturday's friendly win over Kaiserslautern.
"Gutted to be having a spell on the sidelines. Great result for the boys yesterday. Long may it continue," the 33-year-old said on Twitter.