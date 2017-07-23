Darren Bent: Derby County striker 'gutted' over hamstring injury lay-off

Darren Bent
Darren Bent was capped 13 times at international level by England, scoring three times

Derby's Darren Bent says he is "gutted" to be sidelined until around Christmas with a hamstring injury.

The former England forward suffered the injury in last week's pre-season fixture against Port Vale.

Bent has scored 28 times in 84 Derby games and news came after Saturday's friendly win over Kaiserslautern.

"Gutted to be having a spell on the sidelines. Great result for the boys yesterday. Long may it continue," the 33-year-old said on Twitter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired