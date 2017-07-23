Pre-season friendly: North Carolina 0-0 Swansea City

Swansea manager Paul Clement preps Jordan Ayew and Tammy Abraham during the North Carolina game

Swansea City ended their pre-season tour to America with a goalless draw against North Carolina in Raleigh.

The side from the NASL - the second tier division below the MLS - fielded three goalkeepers during the game, with Brian Sylvestre, Macklin Robinson, and Matias Reynares all making good saves.

Leroy Fer, Jordan Ayew, Mike van der Hoorn and Oli McBurnie all went close to breaking the deadlock for Swansea.

"We made hard work of the game at times tonight," Swans boss Paul Clement said.

"We got in behind them early on, but for some reason our level of play deteriorated.

"In the second half we started okay. Then I made the changes and it became very stretched and disorganised in the end - it was almost like a basketball game with it going end to end.

"It is unbelievable we didn't convert any of our chances.

"We limited them to one good opportunity in the first half and a half chance in the second half, so that was an encouraging element of our game."

Swansea will return home to continue their pre-season, with a match at Birmingham City on Saturday, 29 July next up.