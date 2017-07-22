Pedro: Chelsea winger 'OK' after collision with Arsenal's David Ospina

Pedro
Pedro was replaced by Jeremie Boga after the collision

Chelsea forward Pedro says "everything is OK" after he suffered a suspected concussion during his side's 3-0 friendly win against Arsenal.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital following a collision with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina on Saturday.

Manager Antonio Conte said the Spain international will remain on the club's pre-season tour, with Chelsea due to travel to Singapore on Sunday.

Michy Batshuayi's double after Willian's opener completed the 3-0 win.

"Pedro went to the hospital and for sure he should be OK but I think he had concussion," said Conte.

"For this reason, our doctor preferred to take him to the hospital and check him in the right way."

