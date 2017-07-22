Match ends, Iceland Women 1, Switzerland Women 2.
Women's Euro 2017: Ramona Bachmann heads Switzerland winner against Iceland
Chelsea's Ramona Bachmann headed the winner as Switzerland came from behind to beat Iceland 2-1 at the Women's Euro 2017 tournament in the Netherlands.
Iceland took the lead through Fanndis Fridriksdottir's composed low finish.
Lara Dickenmann levelled after Bachmann's pass before the latter nodded the Swiss ahead.
Switzerland keeper Gaelle Thalmann had stitches on the pitch after an accidental clash of heads with Iceland's Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir.
Play was delayed nine minutes while Thalmann received treatment, the 31-year-old finishing the game with a head bandage.
Switzerland are level on three points with Group C rivals Austria and France, who both have a game in hand and play each other at 19:45 BST.
Iceland remain without a point after two games.
Line-ups
Iceland Women
- 1Gunnarsdottir
- 4Viggosdottir
- 2Atladottir
- 3Sigurðardóttir
- 5JonsdottirBooked at 44minsSubstituted forMagnusdottirat 82'minutes
- 8GardarsdottirSubstituted forThorsteinsdottirat 88'minutes
- 7Gunnarsdottir
- 11Gísladóttir
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 9AsbjornsdottirSubstituted forAlbertsdottirat 66'minutes
- 23Fridriksdottir
Substitutes
- 6Magnusdottir
- 12Sigurdardottir
- 13Thrainsdottir
- 14Sigurdardottir
- 15Jensen
- 16Thorsteinsdottir
- 17Albertsdottir
- 18Jessen
- 19Kristjansdottir
- 20Thorvaldsdottir
- 21Asgrimsdottir
- 22Hönnudottir
Switzerland Women
- 1Thalmann
- 9Crnogorcevic
- 2Brunner
- 13Wälti
- 5Maritz
- 8Zehnder
- 7MoserSubstituted forAigbogunat 57'minutes
- 22Bernauer
- 11DickenmannBooked at 7mins
- 23BürkiSubstituted forHummat 76'minutes
- 10BachmannSubstituted forRinastat 90+10'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Terchoun
- 4Rinast
- 6Reuteler
- 12Michel
- 15Abbé
- 16Humm
- 17Betschart
- 18Calligaris
- 19Aigbogun
- 20Mauron
- 21Friedli
- Referee:
- Anastasia Pustovoitova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Iceland Women 1, Switzerland Women 2.
Foul by Rachel Rinast (Switzerland Women).
Sif Atladottir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland Women. Rachel Rinast replaces Ramona Bachmann.
Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Noelle Maritz.
Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Lara Dickenmann.
Attempt blocked. Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Agla Maria Albertsdottir.
Attempt missed. Agla Maria Albertsdottir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Hallbera Guany Gísladóttir (Iceland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Lia Wälti.
Noelle Maritz (Switzerland Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Lara Dickenmann.
Noelle Maritz (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Holmfridur Magnusdottir (Iceland Women).
Corner, Iceland Women. Conceded by Ana Maria Crnogorcevic.
Foul by Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland Women).
Agla Maria Albertsdottir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Vanessa Bernauer (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harpa Thorsteinsdottir (Iceland Women).
Eseosa Aigbogun (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir (Iceland Women).
Lia Wälti (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Agla Maria Albertsdottir (Iceland Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Harpa Thorsteinsdottir replaces Sigridur Lara Gardarsdottir.
Lara Dickenmann (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Holmfridur Magnusdottir (Iceland Women).
Foul by Lara Dickenmann (Switzerland Women).
Holmfridur Magnusdottir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Iceland Women. Holmfridur Magnusdottir replaces Gunnhildur Yrsa Jonsdottir.
Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cinzia Zehnder with a headed pass.
Cinzia Zehnder (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women).
Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir (Iceland Women).
Foul by Cinzia Zehnder (Switzerland Women).
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (Iceland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Switzerland Women. Fabienne Humm replaces Vanessa Bürki.
Attempt missed. Fanndis Fridriksdottir (Iceland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir.
Vanessa Bernauer (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sara Björk Gunnarsdottir (Iceland Women).