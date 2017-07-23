Kris Boyd: Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch full of praise for 'written off' striker

Kris Boyd has scored more than a century of goals for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch believes front man Kris Boyd has been "written off at every opportunity".

The experienced striker scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Annan Athletic in the League Cup on Saturday.

Having joined the club for the third time in June 2015, the 33-year-old has netted 109 goals for the Rugby Park outfit.

"When you have the finishing ability he has, you can't write a guy like that off," McCulloch told BBC Scotland.

"I've seen it for the last 15 years. Kris Boyd has been written off at every opportunity because he's a bit more high-profile than most."

Ayrshire-born Boyd made his first ever appearance for Killie in May 2001 and is one of the oldest players in McCulloch's squad.

"He's always good in the dressing room, and even when he's not scoring," McCulloch said.

"People like to focus on what he's not doing but I focus on what he is doing. He's always talking and organising on the pitch, which helps me, and he's vocal in the dressing room."

Boyd celebrated his 200th top-flight league goal in a 2-1 defeat against Motherwell last season

Kilmarnock have taken six points from three matches so far in the League Cup first round and sit joint top of group E, having sustained a 1-0 derby defeat at Ayr United in their opening match of the competition.

"After the first match we knew we had to put a couple of wins together and we've done that," added McCulloch.

"We played slightly different today and it worked for us."

Winger Chris Burke made his second appearance for the club since impressing as a trialist and signing a one-year-deal.

"It's a bright future," Burke, 33, said. "We've got some great young players here at this football club and we've got a nice balance of some experienced players as well.

"We pass the ball well, we move the ball well, we've got combination play, we're scoring goals, we're all comfortable on the ball and it shows the belief that we have in each other."