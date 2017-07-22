Dion Charles: Fleetwood midfielder rejoins Halifax on six-month loan deal

Dion Charles made his Fleetwood debut in the Football League Trophy in November 2016

Fleetwood midfielder Dion Charles has returned to National League side Halifax on a loan deal until 4 January.

The 21-year-old had a spell with the Shaymen in England's sixth tier last season, playing a part in the lead up to their play-off final victory in May.

Charles, who joined Fleetwood in August 2016, is yet to make a League One appearance for the club.

The former Blackpool trainee and England C midfielder has previously played for AFC Fylde.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.