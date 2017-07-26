Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cowdenbeath19:45Dundee
Venue: Central Park

Cowdenbeath v Dundee

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Falkirk330010199
    2Stirling42116517
    3Inverness CT31113215
    4Brechin301216-52
    5Forfar301228-61

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dunfermline3210111108
    2Hearts32015236
    3Peterhead320146-26
    4East Fife411236-34
    5Elgin3003210-80

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Dundee Utd33009189
    2Dundee22004136
    3Raith Rovers31027523
    4Cowdenbeath210156-13
    5Buckie Thistle4004315-120

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ross County32108088
    2Hibernian321010197
    3Arbroath311167-15
    4Montrose4103215-133
    5Alloa301225-31

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ayr33009279
    2Kilmarnock32016336
    3Clyde4202711-46
    4Annan Athletic301214-32
    5Dumbarton301225-31

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Motherwell330011299
    2Queen's Park42119907
    3Morton311136-35
    4Edinburgh City301237-42
    5Berwick301246-21

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Albion312010736
    2Hamilton31208626
    3Queen of Sth31204225
    4East Kilbride411259-45
    5Stenhousemuir301236-32

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Livingston431083511
    2Partick Thistle32108267
    3Airdrieonians310245-13
    4St Mirren310247-33
    5Stranraer3003411-70
