Scotland Women v Spain Women

Scotland goalkeeper and captain Gemma Fay playing against Spain last year

Scotland are determined to overcome huge odds to advance to the knockout phase of Euro 2017.

To progress, Anna Signeul's side must beat Spain on Thursday by at least two goals and hope England beat Portugal.

But the Scots have never beaten Spain and have no points from their opening two games at their first major finals.

"If we can stick to our game plan in terms of the way we want to defend and attack, we're capable of getting that result," said captain Gemma Fay.

Jane Ross' shoulder injury will definitely keep her out and though fellow forward Hayley Lauder's hamstring injury cleared up enough to allow her to feature as a substitute against Portugal, she is not expected to start.

Spain lost to England but, like Portugal, have three points from their two games so far

Defender Rachel Corsie has been nursing a knee injury throughout the tournament and could be a doubt. Midfielder Erin Cuthbert has been impressive off the bench in the games against England and Portugal and is pushing for a starting place.

Fay takes heart from a 1-1 draw against Spain last year, in which the Spaniards only equalised in the 90th minute, but emphasised: "It comes down, first and foremost, to that inner belief that we are capable of it and each and every one of us believes that."

The goalkeeper will win her 203rd cap for her country in Deventer and the loss of eight goals in the first two games has not shattered her confidence nor that of coach Anna Signeul.

Signeul (far right) has been in charge of Scotland since 2005

"We definitely believe we can score on the counter attack," said Swede Signeul, who will be taking charge of her final game with Scotland unless they can pull off a surprise win.

"It's just to make sure that we try to be solid at the back - that's our challenge.

"I don't look at it as my final game. I look at it as the next game in the tournament and we are determined to get a good result, to win the game."

Spain dominated possession in their opening game against Portugal and did so again against England, with 74% of the ball. Yet they only managed one shot on target in a 2-0 defeat.

"They can have all the possession they want, as long as we score two goals," added Fay.

"If you watch the England game, that's exactly the same attitude they took towards it.

"Spain didn't really cause many penetrating issues so we understand the way they play, that we might have to concede a lot of ball possession, but it doesn't stop us knowing we need to score two goals and how we can do that."